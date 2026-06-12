Kerala toddler Arshith’s death: The call that could have saved him | LME Special

Many of you would have read about 20-month-old Arshith who died in Kerala. Doctors documented around 100 injuries on his tiny body. His step father has been arrested for the crime.

But could Arshith have been saved?

TNM has accessed a shocking 16-minute audio of Arshith’s grandmother pleading with the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) —weeks before his death.

Watch this week’s Let Me Explain Special.

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