VIDEO
Kerala toddler Arshith’s death: The call that could have saved him | LME Special
TNM has accessed a chilling 16-minute audio recording. Weeks before 20-month-old Arshith was tortured to death in Kerala, his grandmom called the Child Protection office with clear warnings. Listen to how the system failed.
Many of you would have read about 20-month-old Arshith who died in Kerala. Doctors documented around 100 injuries on his tiny body. His step father has been arrested for the crime.
But could Arshith have been saved?
TNM has accessed a shocking 16-minute audio of Arshith’s grandmother pleading with the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) —weeks before his death.
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