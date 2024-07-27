VIDEO

‘Kerala appointing external cooperation officer not unconstitutional’’ Alok Prasanna to TNM

The Kerala Govt’s decision to appoint an IAS officer as the ‘state’s secretary in charge of matters concerning external cooperation’ has triggered a controversy, with many BJP leaders and even MEA coming out saying that foreign affairs is purely a subject which comes under the Union Govt. Is this an overreach of power? What does the constitution say about this? Legal expert Alok Prasanna answers these questions in this interview to TNM’s Korah Abraham. Alok says that the state govt’s decision to appoint an officer for ‘external cooperation' is within the constitutional framework. Watch the interview to find out why.