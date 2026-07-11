Karur நினைவு சின்னம் to DMK attack: Decoding CM Vijay's speech! | TVK | Shabbir Ahmed | TNM Tamil

The Karur stampede that claimed 41 lives has remained one of the defining political controversies in Tamil Nadu. While investigations into the tragedy are still under way, the incident has again reignited an intense political battle, with the ruling TVK and opposition parties trading charges over accountability, crowd management and administrative responsibility.

During his first visit to Karur as Chief Minister after the tragedy, C Joseph Vijay defended his stand on the incident, questioned the previous government's handling of the events, and renewed his attack on both the DMK and the AIADMK over corruption allegations and political funding.

In this week's Yen Endra Kelvi, Shabbir Ahmed and Sivapriyan ETB examine Vijay's speech, the messaging behind his Karur visit, and the political significance of his first visit to the district after the tragedy.