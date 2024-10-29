Kante ki Takkar: A look inside Kamala Harris’s faltering campaign

Donald Trump has threatened to scrap America’s Constitution, has denied the results of the last election, and has been charged with inciting a riot. His rival, Kamala Harris, faces no such charge.

Yet, after a high-voltage entry into the US presidential race, Harris seems to be losing momentum and is deadlocked at the polls. This is despite the Harris campaign raising a staggering 1 billion dollars, more than half of what the Trump campaign has raised.

In the second episode of the three-part series Mandate 2024: US Edition, Sreenivasan Jain reports from a Harris rally in #GroundZero at Michigan – a key swing state – to understand the dynamics of why the US election has become a kante ki takkar.

Jain speaks to Hispanic voters who are leaning Trump, despite Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric, to Muslim Americans, angry with the US support to the war in Gaza.

As Ilhan Omar, a Muslim Democrat Congresswoman, tells Jain, the Gaza conflict could cost Harris the election.

Watch our ground report.