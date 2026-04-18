Jobs and other aspirations: What Tamil Nadu women want ahead of polls

Tamil Nadu’s women have benefitted from pro-welfare policies for nearly 15 years now. The state also is considered one of the safest for women as per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data and boasts the largest women workforce in India. But does that mean everything is swell? Not quite. Ahead of the Tamil Nadu elections 2026, women of the state voice their concerns. TNM’s Anjana Meenakshi spoke to a cross section of women and policy experts to understand what matters to them before they head to vote.

[Tamil Nadu, Tamil Nadu elections 2026, DMK, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, TVK, AIADMK, Tamil Nadu women, Tamil women, Jobs for women]