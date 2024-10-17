Israeli raids, settler attacks: How West Bank is turning into Gaza 2.0 | Gaza, One Year Later Ep 3

After last year’s October 7 attack, the Israeli army has justified its brutal offensive in Gaza, which is controlled by Hamas. But the aftermath of October 7th witnessed an escalation of violence in the West Bank, the Palestinian territory not controlled by Hamas.

In the final episode of our three-part mini-series Gaza: One Year Later, Sreenivasan Jain investigates fears that the West Bank is emerging as the new Gaza. Jain reports from Qusra, a village in Nablus, in the West Bank, which witnessed the biggest number of Palestinians being killed by Israeli settlers in a 48 hour period in the aftermath of October 7th, even as Israeli forces looked on.

As an activist from Qusra told Jain, “the soldiers are always with the settlers”.

Jain speaks to a member of Regavim, an Israeli settler group that is trying to speed up the demolition of Palestinian structures in the West Bank.

As Israel’s aggression ramps up, it is triggering an upsurge of armed Palestinian resistance. Jain meets fighters of the newly formed Jenin Brigade, who say they are willing to die for their cause.

Watch.

