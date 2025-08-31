Is the Union Government scuttling Right to Education | MP Sasikanth Senthil interview

The Congress MP announced the indefinite hunger strike, announced on Friday, August 29, protesting the refusal of Rs 2,151.59 crore in education funds owed to the state, linking the disbursal of funds to the adoption of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Tamil Nadu has refused to adopt the NEP 2020 due to several concerns, including adoption of the three-language formula, which is seen as an attempt to introduce Hindi.These funds include teachers salaries, infrastructure development funds and the money for payment to private schools for reservations under the Right to education act. In the absence of these funds, critical facilities for students including RTE admissions for economically and socially disadvantaged children have come to a halt