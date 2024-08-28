VIDEO

Is Telangana govt’s HYDRA agency politically motivated?

The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRA) envisioned by the Telangana government in July 2024 has been coming down with an iron fist on alleged encroachments across the city. But since the beginning of HYDRA’s demolitions, the opposition has dubbed it a political move, meant to target leaders of the opposition. The situation gained more heat after popular Telugu actor Nagarjuna owned N Convention centre was demolished on August 24. What is HYDRA’s goal and what are they going to do next? Anjana Meenakshi tells you in this video report.