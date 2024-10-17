Inside the Israeli torture of Palestinian prisoners | Gaza One Year Later with Sreenivasan Jain Ep 2

On October 7th last year, Israel experienced a traumatic attack by Hamas: over a 1000 killed, 250 taken hostage. The world mourned with Israel. But a year later, Israel’s devastating response has raised questions within Israeli society itself.

In the second episode of our three-part mini-series Gaza: One Year Later, Sreenivasan Jain examines Israel’s crisis of conscience through its treatment of Palestinian prisoners after the Hamas attack.

Thousands of them have been jailed without specific charges, and tortured brutally.

Speaking to Jain, Palestinian activist Nidal Haj Mohammad recounts being blindfolded while in jail, his hands tied, and being beaten up with sticks all over his body. Another activist, Noor Halawa, says that dogs were set on him.

Far from sparking outrage, the torture of Palestinians has been cheered by political leaders and the Israeli media, a new dark chapter in Israel’s history. But not all Israelis support the actions of the state.

Jain speaks to Gideon Levy, who says “If not now, when?...When we are shooting, that's the time to raise your voice…How can you keep silent?”

Watch.