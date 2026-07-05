Inside Hyderabad’s football colony: A Tamil Dalit community’s remarkable legacy

Hidden inside Secunderabad is a neighbourhood where football is more than a sport—it’s history, identity and hope. This video explores how Hyderabad’s Tamil Dalit community built one of the city’s oldest football traditions, producing Olympians, national players and now a new generation of girls determined to carry the legacy forward.

Reporting: Balakrishna Ganeshan

Producer: Megha M

Editor: Dharini Prabaharan, Vignesh Manickam

Camera: Surya Reddy