Indian states want to ban social media for kids, but how would it work?

India is debating whether children should be allowed on social media. Karnataka has proposed banning social media use for those under 16, while Andhra Pradesh is considering restrictions for children under 13.

Countries like Australia have already introduced similar rules — requiring platforms to block under-age users.

But how do such bans actually work? And can they really be enforced?

In this episode of Shortcut, we explain Australia’s model, the technology used for age verification, and the privacy and enforcement challenges that come with it.