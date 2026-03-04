Seeman Speaks: Fight for an alternative is between TVK and NTK | In Public Interest

As Tamil Nadu heads into a crucial Assembly election, the ruling DMK and the principal opposition AIADMK are busy with alliance arithmetics, one party in the state has chosen a different path.

Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) founded in 2010 and being led by its Chief Coordinator Seeman, has announced candidates in all 234 constituencies, with its strong decision to contest independently.

In this special election episode of In Public Interest, Shabbir Ahmed speaks to Seeman to understand why NTK believes a solo contest is its strongest strategy, how the party plans to translate growing support into electoral success, and what vision it offers for Tamil Nadu amid an intense political churn.