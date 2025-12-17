In Public Interest: Why TN Government employees are unhappy? | Old Pension Scheme

A major confrontation is unfolding between the Tamil Nadu government and its employees over the long-pending demand to restore the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). The ruling DMK had promised the return of OPS in its election manifesto, but nearly 4.5 years later, government employees and teachers say the promise remains unfulfilled.

In this week’s In Public Interest, Shabbir Ahmed speaks to Professor Gandhiraj, State Coordinator of JACTO-GEO, on why government employees are angry, how outsourcing has changed public service in Tamil Nadu, and what this standoff means for the state’s politics and governance.