In Public Interest: LIC, Adani and You

The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India’s investments in the Adani Group have sparked a nationwide debate. A recent Washington Post expose has revealed how the Union Finance Ministry allegedly pressured LIC to invest in Adani-owned companies and projects setting off a major political firestorm.

Opposition parties accuse the Modi government of favouring Adani and misusing public funds. But what does this mean for the 30 crore ordinary Indians who trust LIC with their hard-earned money? Is their financial security at risk?

In this week’s episode of In Public Interest, Shabbir Ahmed speaks to Amanullah Khan, former President of the All India Insurance Employees’ Association and editor of Insurance Workers magazine on whether your money is truly safe and what it means for every policyholder.