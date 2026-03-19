In Public Interest: Inside Congress’s shift in Tamil Nadu politics | Christopher Tilak interview

While alliance negotiations between the DMK and Congress have historically followed a predictable pattern, recent developments suggest a shift in the Congress party’s bargaining approach within the alliance.

The nomination of Christopher Tilak to the Rajya Sabha came as a surprise to many, including sections of the party’s own cadre and political observers.

What does this choice signal about the Congress party’s internal dynamics? Has its approach to alliance politics undergone a change in recent years? And what does it mean for its role within the DMK-led alliance?

In this week’s In Public Interest, TNM’s Shabbir Ahmed speaks to Rajya Sabha MP Christopher Tilak to unpack the circumstances surrounding his nomination, examine whether the Congress party is rethinking its strategy in Tamil Nadu, and understand how these shifts could shape its role within the DMK-led alliance in the coming years.