In Public Interest: Has the AIADMK acted as an effective opposition? | Gautami Interview | Vijay

As Tamil Nadu heads into the 2026 electoral battle, questions around governance, accountability, and the role of the opposition have taken centre stage.

Did Tamil Nadu have a credible opposition, and how effective was the AIADMK in fulfilling its role as the principal opposition party? What issues are dominating this election? And is the AIADMK-BJP alliance threatened by actor-turned-politician Vijay’s entry into electoral politics?

In this special election episode of In Public Interest, Shabbir Ahmed speaks to Gautami Tadimalla, AIADMK’s Deputy Secretary for Propaganda and a veteran actor, about the party’s electoral strategy, its performance as an opposition force, and the key political issues shaping this election season.