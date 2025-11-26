In Public Interest: Why are trade unions opposing new labour codes? | CITU | AITUC | INTUC

The Union government has notified the implementation of the four labour codes, setting off protests across the country. Trade unions, bank employees, farmers and several workers’ groups say these laws will weaken labour rights, make job security uncertain and push workers into a more vulnerable future. The government calls it a major reform, but unions warn it could dilute protections and make collective bargaining harder.

In this week’s In Public Interest, Shabbir Ahmed speaks to Karumaliyan, National Secretary of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions, on why unions are strongly opposed to the labour codes, how they fear it will impact workers on the ground, and what lies ahead for India’s labour movement.

Become a TNM subscriber- https://www.thenewsminute.com/subscription

Contribute to our reporting fund: https://pages.razorpay.com/reporting-fund

Support our series on the shady business of stolen footage: https://pages.razorpay.com/hidden