In Public Interest: Keeladi excavation being reduced to one man’s battle? | Modi | MK Stalin | BJP

Keeladi, a small village on the banks of the Vaigai river in Tamil Nadu, has emerged as one of India's most significant archaeological sites.



Excavations at Keeladi have unearthed urban settlements, industrial activity, and material culture that suggest a sophisticated Tamil civilization dating back over 2,000 years, which challenges long-held narratives about South India’s past.



But even as Keeladi reshapes our understanding of ancient South India, the site has become the centre of a growing political controversy.



In this week's In Public Interest, Shabbir Ahmed speaks to Sowmiya Ashok, journalist and author of The Dig, a book that traces the archaeology of Keeladi and the politics surrounding India’s past, to unpack why history, identity, and power are colliding at this particular excavation site.