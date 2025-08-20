VIDEO

In Public Interest: IT giants above the law? TCS layoffs spark outrage | IT Jobs

The announcement by India’s largest IT company, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), to lay off 12,000 employees has sparked massive outrage and concern across the IT sector. Employee unions have raised strong protests, demanding government intervention to prevent job losses. They allege that the total number of layoffs could touch 30,000, calling the move illegal and arbitrary. While TCS maintains that the layoffs will affect only around 2% of its global workforce, the decision has caused panic in India, where nearly 70% of its employees are based. TNM had earlier reported that several employees have alleged being coerced to resign, with threats of blacklisting and withholding payments if they refused. Behind these numbers are thousands of families whose lives and livelihoods are now at risk. For years, mass layoffs in the IT sector have been normalised, even as labour laws meant to protect workers are being sidelined. In this week’s In Public Interest, TNM’s Shabbir Ahmed speaks to Welkin Alagunambi, General Secretary of the Union of IT and ITES Employees, on the impact of these layoffs and the urgent need for stronger labour protections in the IT sector.