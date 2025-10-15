In Public Interest: Inside India’s Pharma Negligence | Sukumar interview

Sresan Pharmaceuticals, the manufacturer of the ‘Coldrif’ cough syrup , located at Tamil Nadu’s Kancheepuram district was found to have flouted safety norms for over 14 years. The end result was the tragic death of 25 children in Madhya Pradesh, and became one of India’s worst medical accidents in recent years.

The company used non-pharma-grade Propylene Glycol, a chemical unfit for human consumption, in the production of Coldrif cough syrup. Tests revealed the presence of diethylene glycol, a poisonous substance used in brake fluid and antifreeze, was known to cause acute kidney failure, especially in children.

In this week’s In Public Interest, TNM’s Shabbir Ahmed speaks to Sukumar, former Vice-President of Federation of Medical and Sales Representatives' Associations of India (FMRAI), to understand how the lapse occurred, how the medical officials are favoured, and how it lands in the lives of people.