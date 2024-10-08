VIDEO

IAF’s Chennai Air show ends in tragedy: Families recall horror

The Indian Air Force’s (IAF) air show in Chennai on October 6, entered the Limca Book of Records for attracting the highest number of audiences to any air show. But just as the spectacular air show ended, due to crowd mismanagement, five people were confirmed dead and close to a hundred were rushed to hospitals due to heat and dehydration. While the state’s Health Minister Ma Subramanian claimed that none of the deaths nor the hospital admissions were due to mismanagement on the part of the state, the victims’ families said otherwise. They told TNM’s Bharathy Singaravel and Nidharshana Raju, that there were not enough stalls selling water, not enough doctors nor ambulances to cater to emergencies among others.