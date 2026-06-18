VIDEO

"I Save ₹3,000 a Month": Women React to Kerala's Free Bus Scheme

Kerala's new Priyadharsini scheme, which offers free travel for women and transgender persons on ordinary KSRTC buses, came into effect on June 15. A day after the rollout, our reporters travelled on buses in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi to see how the scheme was working on the ground. From stories of everyday savings to debates over fairness and affordability, here's what we found on the first days of Kerala's latest welfare initiative.