VIDEO

HYDRA, Musi and the demolition fear in Hyderabad

The Musi Riverfront project has taken off in Telangana’s capital Hyderabad. But Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s dream of a Thames-like-Musi comes at the cost of several livelihoods. Displacement, fear of accessing jobs and lifestyles in general are affected. The collapse of around 160 houses in Musi on October 1, point to a continuation of demolition fears in the city kickstarted by the state government’s HYDRA. In the first week of September, HYDRA had demolished a slum in Boranbanda for allegedly encroaching on the Full Tank Level of the Sunnam Cheruvu. Residents there have not been rehabilitated. What is the demolition story and why is Hyderabad on tenterhooks? The News Minute’s Anjana Meenakshi and Balakrishna Ganeshan tell you.