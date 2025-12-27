Hundreds of homes demolished in Bengaluru: Residents Fight for Justice

Hundreds of families were left homeless after a sudden demolition in Waseem Layout and Fakir Colony near Yelahanka's Kogilu Bande on December 20, with no prior notice or court order. Families are now living on roadsides without basic amenities while children miss school and pregnant women struggle without medications. Despite protests at the Revenue Minister's residence, the government is yet to respond. Residents holding decades-old documents proving their legal address continue their fight for justice.