How One Word in A.R. Rahman’s Interview Led to a Patriotism Test | Let Me Explain with Pooja Prasanna

AR Rahman had to release a video this week reiterating his patriotism

Rahman is one of the most recognised Indian artists in the world. whose body of work over decades, his awards, and the global stages he represents India on has defined his place beyond dispute found himself facing a wave of online outrage and attacks

At the time India marked 50 years of independence, Rahman released Maa Tujhe Salaam, reintroducing Vande Mataram as a contemporary, unifying song. More than 25 years later, it continues to be used across the country as a symbol of national pride.

It wasn't about music

it wasn't about films

it wasn't even about art

this started because of one word in an interview

the word was 'communal'

This follows a BBC interview where he spoke of his work in the Hindi film industry reducing over the last 8 years.

Not as an accusation

not as a conclusion

He mentioned it as a possibility indirectly through what he described as Chinese whispers

That single word was enough

Suddenly Rahman was accused of insulting Bollywood.

of Attacking HInudism

His Muslim identity was pulled into the conversation

Soon even his patriotism was being questioned

even his daughters had to step in and defend him

But his critics and their statements ended up making Rahman’s point for him.

Let Me Explain

In an interview with the BBC Asian Network, Rahman was asked about prejudice in Bollywood.

He started with gratitude, not complaints. He spoke of his early days in Hindi cinema, feeling welcomed, finding the experience rewarding and being grateful for the opportunities.

Then he spoke about change.

He did not accuse Bollywood of being communal.

He did not say Muslims are being excluded.

He did not present himself as a victim.

But suddenly, Rahman was framed as someone attacking the industry that “made” him.

Let’s look at how people responded.

Writer Shobhaa De called Rahman’s observation “a very dangerous comment.”

But notice what she did not say.

She didn't say it was wrong

She didn't explain why it was incorrect

She didn't challenge his point about how power in the industry has shifted

She framed the comment itself as dangerous. But dangerous to whom?

Then came Javed Akhtar

He said he has never experienced communal bias in Bollywood, and therefore does not believe Rahman's views is accurate

He also suggested that producers may avoid avoid Rahman simply because he is too big and too intimidating

There are two problems with this

One person’s lack of experience does not cancel another person’s own lived experience, especially in an industry where access, networks, and informal conversations matter more than formal rules.

Second: The idea that Bollywood avoids one of its most successful composers because he is too accomplished reveals a lot more. The same argument is not heard of an actor. Have we heard people say Akshay Kumar or Ranbir Kapoor have not gotten work because they are too big and intimidating?

Singer Shaan argued that there is no communal or minority angle in Bollywood and pointed to the success of several minority artists as proof

He said that if this were really a communal problem then even the three biggest superstars of the last 30 years, who also belong to minorities, would not have continued to thrive ‘That’s not how it is. Do good work, make good music, and don’t overthink these things’.

But Rahman was not saying that minorities cannot succeed

By pointing to a few successful minority artists, Shaan turns this into a false binary, either everyone is blocked or everyone is fine

That's not how power works

It ignores how access and gatekeeping actually function in the industry.

His argument also ignores the pressure Muslim celebrities operate under

Many of them are careful about what they say how they say it and what they are seen supporting

Shah Rukh Khan despite the enormous public influence he has, remains almost aggressive apolitical

Several Muslim actors in Bollywood carefully curate visibly pro-establishment public images

Only a handful can afford to be openly outspoken

Because the cost of being muslim and famous in India is often higher.

Rahman's own public persona is that of a soft spoken Tamil Muslim, an overlap of identities that is easy to others in the Hindi heartland.

And we can all perhaps agree that Rahman does not need to be reminded to make good music.

The most aggressive response came from actor and BJP politician Kangana Ranaut.

She escalated the situation by calling Rahman prejudiced and hateful.

She said Rahman refused to compose music for her film ‘Emergency’ saying he did not want to be part of propaganda films.

She used her personal grievance against him to question his patriotism.

Several people also spoke in Rahman's support

Singer Hariharan and composer Leslie Lewis both pointed out that the Hindi film industry has changed significantly with creative decisions now increasingly controlled by corporate, non creative players

Actor Paresh Rawal publicly praised Rahman’s integrity and contribution, calling him a national asset

Singer Chinmayi Sripada was among the earliest and most vocal supporters.

Even Rahman’s daughters, Khatija and Raheema, shared a message urging people to “disagree but not disgrace” their father.

But the backlash didn't die down, the attacks only got intensified

Rahman was forced to respond.

He did not say he was wrong.

But he did have to reaffirm his patriotism for his country.

There have been many artists who have spoken about being excluded from projects, or losing work in the Hindi film industry for reasons that have nothing to with their talent or suitability.

Kangana Ranaut herself has claimed that she was denied roles and blamed nepotism for it.

Vidya Balan has said that she has been rejected because of the way she looks and not fitting a certain mold.

Sonu Nigam has spoken about a so-called mafia in the music industry too

But nobody has faced the kind of backlash that Rahman has.

Instead of disagreement, there was just pressure to prove loyalty.

Sometimes, the reaction tells you exactly why the question needed to be asked.

