VIDEO

How BJP used Kalaignar coin release to target INDIA bloc | DMK | MK Stalin | Karunanidhi

August 18 witnessed a rare bonhomie between the BJP and the DMK. After the Union government released a commemorative coin for the late Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and DMK patriarch M. Karunanidhi, the ruling DMK invited Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to release the coin. The BJP quickly accepted the offer and decided to utilize this moment to send a political message to its allies and the opposition INDIA bloc. The events that unfolded in Chennai last week carry a significant political message and reflect the BJP’s strategy to weaken the INDIA alliance. In this week’s Yen Endra Kelvi, Shabbir Ahmed decodes the camaraderie between the DMK and BJP and the politics behind it.