VIDEO

Has trust in Kerala’s public health been affected by controversies? I Kerala polls 2026

Low infant mortality, high life expectancy, and few mothers dying at childbirth–these are some of the key factors that make Kerala’s public healthcare system a robust model. The state earned global praise for its efficient containment of the deadly Nipah virus outbreak and the COVID-19 pandemic. However, recent controversies have raised serious concerns about the cracks within the system. People of Kerala respond, stating whether these incidents have reduced their trust in government hospitals or not.
Written by:
Sukanya Shaji
Sukanya Shaji
The News Minute
www.thenewsminute.com