VIDEO

Has trust in Kerala’s public health been affected by controversies? I Kerala polls 2026

Low infant mortality, high life expectancy, and few mothers dying at childbirth–these are some of the key factors that make Kerala’s public healthcare system a robust model. The state earned global praise for its efficient containment of the deadly Nipah virus outbreak and the COVID-19 pandemic. However, recent controversies have raised serious concerns about the cracks within the system. People of Kerala respond, stating whether these incidents have reduced their trust in government hospitals or not.