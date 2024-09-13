VIDEO

Haryana Elections: வேகம் காட்டும் காங்கிரஸ், தள்ளாடும் பாஜக | Modi | Rahul | Shabbir Ahmed

Haryana is set to go to polls in the first week of October, marking a critical electoral battle for the BJP, which has held power in the state for the past decade. However, the party faces its toughest challenge in years, with the Congress confident of capitalizing on the prevailing anti-incumbency sentiment. Key issues like the fallout from the farm protests and discontent surrounding the Agniveer programme are likely to influence voter sentiment. As the state prepares for a high-stakes political contest, TNM’s Shabbir Ahmed brings more details.