Ground report: Karur Stampede Shatters a village | TVK | Vijay | Shabbir Ahmed

The death toll from the devastating stampede at actor-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) campaign rally in Karur has risen to 41. The tragedy struck on Saturday evening at Velusamypuram, in Tamil Nadu’s Karur district, where thousands had gathered to hear Vijay speak. Witnesses said the crowd swelled beyond capacity, and as people pushed forward to catch a glimpse of the TVK leader, chaos erupted. Of the 41 people who tragically lost their lives in the stampede at the rally organised by actor-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in Karur, five are from a village named Emur Pudhur. TNM’s Shabbir Ahmed travelled to this village to bring you a ground report.

