“Governor is being reasonable with TVK”: DMK’s Manuraj interview

Tamil Nadu remains in political uncertainty after the 2026 Assembly election verdict, with TVK staking claim to form the government and Governor yet to invite Vijay to take oath. In this interview with TNM’s Pooja Prasanna, DMK spokesperson Manuraj Shunmugasundaram discusses the constitutional questions around the Governor’s powers, floor tests, majority claims, and comparisons with the Karnataka and Maharashtra precedents. He also responds to Congress backing TVK.