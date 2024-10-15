VIDEO

GN Saibaba death: UAPA has no place in a democracy | Mihir Desai Interview | Pooja Prasanna

Former Delhi University professor and activist Dr GN Saibaba, who had become a symbol of state repression, passed away on Saturday, October 12, at the age of 58. This comes just seven months after his acquittal in a UAPA case which alleged that he was involved with Maoists. During his ten years of incarceration, Saibaba had repeatedly spoken out about the harsh treatment and torture he endured from prison authorities and the lack of medical treatment. Despite being permanently paralyzed due to polio, he claimed that prison officials even withheld his medication. There are several activists, scholars and even journalists who continue to face UAPA charges and are forced to serve long jail terms, even if the evidence against them in many cases are flimsy. TNM’s Pooja Prasanna spoke to senior advocate Mihir Desai on Dr Saibaba’s death, UAPA and indian prisons. Mihir Desai as been the legal counsel for many who have faced UAPA including Father Stan Swamy and Dr Saibaba