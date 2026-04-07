VIDEO
Elections 2026: Why parties keep women out of the race
Women are everywhere during elections, at rallies, in campaigns, and at polling booths. In Kerala and Tamil Nadu, they even outnumber men as voters.
But when it comes to contesting elections, women are still missing from candidate lists.
In this ground report, we look at why political parties continue to field fewer women candidates, the reasons they give, and the patterns that emerge, from “unwinnable seats” to questions over merit and winnability.