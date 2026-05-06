Election results 2026: Genz-களால் மட்டுமே முதல்வரானாரா Vijay? | TNM Tamil | Shabbir Ahmed

For decades, Tamil Nadu’s electoral politics has been shaped by the dominance of the Dravidian majors — the DMK and the AIADMK — with power alternating between the two and leaving little space for a third force to emerge. But recent election results suggest a significant disruption to this entrenched political order. The rise of actor-politician Vijay’s TVK and its strong electoral performance have altered long-standing political equations, raising questions about voter sentiment, leadership appeal, and the future of Dravidian politics in the state. In this episode of Motta Maadi politics, Shabbir Ahmed and Sivapriyan ETB discuss with The Debate team to break down the factors behind this political shift, the collapse of established alliances, and what lies ahead for Tamil Nadu.