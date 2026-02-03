Dowry Laws Under Question: Protection for Women or a Barrier to Justice?

Dowry laws were enacted to protect women, but what happens if victims of dowry harassment keep silent in fear of these laws? TNM’s Sukanya Shaji sits down with lawyers Tellmy Jolly and Thulasi Kaleeswaram Raj, who have filed a Public Interest Litigation petition at the Kerala High Court, seeking to decriminalise the giving of dowry. Their point of view is that this will encourage more victims of dowry harassment to raise complaints without the fear of the law. But dowry, being a mutually agreed transaction and a show of social status in most marriages, will this proposed legal revision really change things? Tune in to the conversation to find out.