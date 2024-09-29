VIDEO

DMK’s next generation plan, Udhayanidhi Stalin elevated as Deputy CM | MK Stalin | BJP

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has finally felt the time is ripe to elevate Chief Minister MK Stalin’s son and Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state. Udhayanidhi is a first-time MLA from Chepauk. The announcement comes days after DMK celebrated its 75th year Diamond Jubilee celebrations in Chennai. Chief Minister Stalin on Saturday, September 28 announced a cabinet reshuffle, adding that the swearing-in ceremony of the ministers designate would be held on September 29 at Raj Bhavan in Chennai. It is to be noted that MK Stalin had on August 5 said that the demand for making Udhayanidhi the deputy CM was getting strong within the party but that the “time was not ripe”. Even though Stalin and Udhayanidhi had dismissed the possibilities as rumours on multiple occasions, TNM had reported in its Powertripnewsletter earlier this year that the DMK would most likely announce it after the Lok Sabha polls. It may be noted that the state currently does not have a deputy chief minister like other states such as Karnataka or Rajasthan. The last time such a position was temporarily created was for O Paneerselvam in 2017. Udhayanidhi’s elevation has triggered criticism and the opposition accuses DMK of harbouring dynasty politics. In this video, TNM’s Senior News Editor Shabbir Ahmed talks about Udhayanidhi’s elevation and the challenges ahead of him.