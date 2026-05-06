DMK’s fall in 2026: Anti-incumbency or something bigger? | Let Me Explain 134

The DMK’s defeat in the Assembly elections was not a simple one.

This was not just a change of government.

15 ministers lost their seats

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin lost from Kolathur, a constituency he had held since 2011.

After three and half decades, he will not be in the Assembly.

Why did the DMK get reduced to 59 seats?

This cannot be explained as straightforward anti-incumbency.

There was no single dominant issue or wave of anger strong enough to produce this scale of outcome.

The result instead reflects a shift in how the election was contested and how voters responded.

Let me explain.

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The DMK made one key strategic choice, it didn’t take on Vijay directly for most of the campaign.

Maybe the idea was simple, don’t give him more visibility.

But that also meant Vijay got space to define himself, without much pushback.

He got a free run to shape his narrative.

And by the time the DMK started attacking him, it looked reactive, not planned.

Also by then, Vijay had already established himself as a central figure in the election.

The DMK didn’t just avoid engaging Vijay, it also underestimated him.

He was not seen as a serious competitor, and that meant the campaign remained focused on the usual rivals instead of recalibrating for his rise.

And at the same time, there was a lot of mocking of Vijay and his supporters, which didn’t really weaken him.

If anything, it seems to have done the opposite, it made his supporters more determined and helped consolidate his base.

One thing the DMK perhaps failed to grasp is that the TVK is not a conventional political party.

It is a mobilisation of people drawn largely by star power, many of whom are not deeply political.

You could call it a gang, a group, a club, or anything. And when you’re dealing with something like this, conventional political playbooks simply stop working.

There also seems to have been a degree of overconfidence based on internal assessments, and that may have delayed course correction.

On paper, the DMK’s alliance looked strong, but on the ground, coordination was uneven.

In several places, allies were not fully aligned, messaging varied, and vote transfer didn’t always happen smoothly, which meant the alliance’s strength didn’t fully translate into votes.

At the same time, corruption became a recurring theme in the campaign. Though there were no big scandals like 2G, there was a steady flow of allegations and perceptions.

Sometimes, the only counter DMK offered was that their leaders were being targeted by central agencies. But that explanation cannot make the cut each time.

Some of these allegations were unverified, others may have had some basis, but what mattered is that they circulated widely and felt plausible to many voters.

In elections, perception matters. and repeated exposure to these claims can create a broader impression that is hard to counter.

There was clearly fatigue. There was a super star that people wanted to follow. And there was a tendency among the electorate to punish. When these factors came together, the campaign had to be restructured.

The DMK government did deliver on governance, on many counts. Welfare schemes were implemented, and there was administrative continuity.

But what these results show is that governance alone doesn’t automatically translate into votes.

That link depends heavily on communication, and if achievements are not effectively communicated, they can be overshadowed.

There were also gaps in governance, there were localised grievances, and all this led to some anger.

One of the most telling aspects of this election is that people voted for TVK candidates they barely knew. So the question for the DMK is, what drove that choice? Yes, Vijay’s star power mattered, but this wasn’t just about charisma. They had a political objective, regime change.

And perhaps the bigger question is this, could some of these voters have been retained if their concerns were acknowledged or solved.

This was also a campaign fought in two different worlds

The most important difference in this election was not ideological. It was structural.

The DMK and Vijay’s campaign were operating with very different assumptions about how voters receive and process political information.

The DMK’s campaign followed a conventional model.

It focused on governance, welfare and administrative performance.

It relied on established party networks, physical campaigning, and traditional media coverage.

This approach has worked for the party in the past, and perhaps they thought there was no reason to abandon it.

Vijay’s campaign treated communication very differently. It was organised around posturing him as the saviour, on repetition.

The objective was to ensure that a few key ideas stayed constantly visible.

These ideas were kept simple, repeated across formats, and tailored for digital platforms.

This matters because digital platforms favour brevity, clarity, and repetition. Content that is easy to share or clip travels further, giving an advantage to campaigns that prioritise recall over detailed explanation.

Vijay’s team used this environment consistently.

Speeches were broken into short clips. Criticisms were framed as memorable lines.

The DMK had a digital presence, but it was less consistent. It was slower and many times was more focused on taking on other critics rather than talking about the real issues at hand.

This created an imbalance.

Additionally, young people cutting across gender and class became cheerleaders for Vijay, they leveraged every social media space for it. And the political machinery simply could not outdo it.

Leadership as one factor among many

M.K. Stalin’s leadership style has been consistent, marked by gradual political growth and administrative focus. His defeat in Kolathur is significant but should be seen in the context of wider losses across the party.

This was not solely a referendum on his leadership. It reflected a broader shift in voter behaviour and campaign dynamics.

Beyond traditional anti incumbency

The 2026 verdict does not fit the pattern of strong anti incumbency driven by clear public anger. Instead, it reflects a more diffuse sentiment.

There appears to be a generational shift in voter attitudes.

Younger voters, in particular, may be less attached to established party structures and more open to alternatives. This creates space for new entrants who can present themselves as different from existing options.

Vijay’s campaign benefited from this environment. It positioned itself as an alternative without needing to fully define its policy framework.

What the DMK needs to address

For the DMK, the implications are structural rather than temporary.

It needs to reassess how it approaches digital communication, moving from informational output to strategic messaging designed for circulation.

It needs to engage emerging challengers earlier and more directly, shaping narratives instead of responding to them.

It needs to ensure that alliances function cohesively at both the strategic and operational levels.



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