DMK-DMDK: Vijay-ன் அடுத்த plan என்ன? | Shabbir Ahmed | TNM Tamil

With the late actor-politician Vijayakant's DMDK aligning with the DMK, and TTV Dhinakaran’s AMMK moving towards the NDA, Tamil Nadu’s electoral alliance is rapidly taking shape ahead of 2026 elections.

Both parties had held talks with TVK, led by actor-politician Vijay, but moved after as no formal negotiations were materialised.

In this interview, Shabbir Ahmed and Sivapriyan ETB break down whether Vijay has been strategically isolated or deliberate on choosing to go solo and examine whether a first time contesting party takes on two Dravidian majors without an alliance setup.