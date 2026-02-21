DMK - DMDK alliance: பாலில் விழுந்த பழம்! | Shabbir Ahmed | TNM Tamil

The DMDK, founded by late actor-politician Vijayakant, has formally joined hands with the DMK ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Party chief Premalatha Vijayakant made the announcement after meeting CM and DMK president MK Stalin at Anna Arivalayam, the DMK headquarters in Chennai.

In this week's Yen Endra Kelvi, Shabbir Ahmed and Sivapriyan ETB discuss how the alliance deal has been clinched, political message to other allies, and the significance of a new entrant to the DMK led front.