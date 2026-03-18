DMK alliance: கூட்டணி கட்சிகளுக்கு உரிய மரியாதை வழங்கப்படுகிறதா? | Christopher Tilak | TNM Tamil

The Congress party’s political strategy in Tamil Nadu has come under renewed focus following its seat-sharing arrangement with the DMK, particularly over the allocation of a Rajya Sabha seat that triggered intense internal discussions.

The decision of nominating Christopher Tilak has raised broader questions about the Congress leadership’s evolving priorities in Tamil Nadu, which raises speculations whether the party is attempting to shift its political positioning in the state.

In this exclusive interview, Shabbir Ahmed speaks to Rajya Sabha MP Christopher Tilak to understand the politics behind his nomination, the Congress party’s current strategy in Tamil Nadu, and about what lies ahead for the party's future.