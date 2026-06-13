‘DMK தலைமையே தோல்விக்கு காரணம்’: தொண்டர்கள் கொந்தளிப்பு! | CM Vijay | MK Stalin | Shabbir Ahmed

The DMK’s performance in the recent elections has triggered an unusual exercise within the party in which a review was ordered of what went wrong. A committee constituted by the party leadership has identified factionalism, weak grassroots coordination, and the lack of cooperation from alliance partners as some of the key reasons behind the setback.

In this week’s Yen Endra Kelvi, Shabbir Ahmed examines the findings of the review exercise, the challenges confronting the DMK’s organisational structure, and whether the party is prepared to undertake the reforms necessary to strengthen its base and rebuild public confidence.