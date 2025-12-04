Dileep case: Art, artist and audience guilt

What happens to a superstar’s films when he is accused of masterminding a sexual assault?

This question has divided Kerala’s audience ever since Malayalam superstar Dileep was arrested in 2017, in connection with the abduction and assault of a top female actor in the industry.

Once celebrated as Janapriya Nayakan (people’s favourite hero), Dileep’s stardom has significantly declined after he was accused in the case. His fall from grace has forced audiences to confront an old and uncomfortable question: can art truly be separated from the artist?

For many Malayalis, Dileep’s movies are steeped in nostalgia. Known for his comedy roles and popularity among family audiences, his movies were once a staple of television reruns. But for many viewers today, revisiting these movies is no longer a simple, carefree experience.

“I am not able to laugh at his jokes now. My image of him has completely changed after the case,” Darshana C, a teacher, told TNM.

On the other hand, some viewers argue that films are a collective effort involving hundreds of people, and that personal controversies should not overshadow the work itself. “A movie is not about one person. A lot of people work hard to make it,” said Ajal S, an IT professional.

While Dileep’s older comedy hits continue to enjoy nostalgic popularity on television, his post-2017 releases have struggled to make an impact at the box office.

Ultimately, the court’s verdict will decide his legal future. But the larger, unresolved question remains: can Dileep ever reclaim his once-unquestioned position in Malayalam cinema?



