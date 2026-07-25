Dharmendra Pradhan ராஜினாமா: தொடரும் Chennai protest! | PM Modi | Shabbir Ahmed | TNM tamil

Though Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned following weeks of nationwide protests over alleged irregularities in NEET, demonstrators in Tamil Nadu say they continue to protest seeking a ban on the entrance exam.

Unlike in several other states, the protests in the state are rooted in the state's long-standing opposition to NEET, arguing that the exam disproportionately affects students from rural, government school, and marginalized backgrounds.

In this week's episode of Yen Endra Kelvi, Shabbir Ahmed reports from the Anti-NEET protest sites in Chennai, speaking to demonstrators about the agitation and what they expect from the Union government.