Delimitation debate: How India’s political map could have changed

What is delimitation and why is it suddenly at the centre of political debate? With a proposal to increase Lok Sabha seats to 850, the key issue is not just expansion, but redistribution.

If population becomes the basis, do states that controlled population growth lose political weight? In this episode of Let Me Explain, Pooja Prasanna explains how delimitation works, the concerns raised by southern states, and what it means for India’s federal balance and Parliament itself.

