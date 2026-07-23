Delhi protest controversy: What are pellet guns? | LME Shorts

Did security forces use pellet guns against protesters in Delhi? Delhi Police says no. But the allegations have revived an old debate about one of India's most controversial crowd-control weapons.

What exactly are pellet guns? Why are they called "less-lethal"? When were they introduced in India? And what do government rules, Parliament records and UN standards say about their use?

In this episode of LME Shorts, we break down the history, the law and the controversy surrounding pellet guns.