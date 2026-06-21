VIDEO

Congress wants Muslims only for show: Owaisi Interview

As Telangana prepares for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, concerns are growing among many voters about documentation, verification and the possibility of exclusion. In this exclusive conversation with TNM, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi discusses why his party has set up help centres across Hyderabad and Telangana, what lessons can be learnt from similar exercises elsewhere, and the fears many voters have expressed to him. The conversation also covers the future of the INDIA alliance, Congress-DMK tensions, Vijay's growing political influence in Tamil Nadu, delimitation and its impact on southern states, Chandrababu Naidu's population policy remarks, Hyderabad's HYDRAA project, and the debate over whether the RSS should formally register as an organisation. Watch the full interview for Owaisi's views on some of the biggest political debates shaping Telangana and India.