Census, Hunter, Eaton: Essential reading on the Bengali Muslim | What's Your Ism EP 49

One of West Bengal’s most controversial poll seasons just concluded, with the Bharatiya Janata Party defeating the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government.

This election season was different than usual because of the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls that preceded it. Thousands of voters found themselves disenfranchised, and the narrative of the ‘infiltrator’ was amplified several times over. Bearing the brunt of it all is a marginalised minority, the Bengali Muslims.

Now that polls are done, it's time for a quick history lesson. In this week’s What’s Your Ism, Sudipto Mondal & Dr Nadira Khatun offer insightful glimpses into Bengal history, especially that of its Muslim populace.

For the discussion, they rely on some key texts, like the 1871 Hunter Commission Report, 1921 Census Report, Richard Eaton’s writings, & Navine Murshid’ ‘India’s Bangladesh Problem’.

Watch the full episode as Sudipto and Nadira engage in an in-depth and insightful discussion.