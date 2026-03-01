‘Can’t displace people in Gandhi’s name’: Residents of this Hyderabad building oppose Congress’ plan

A week ago, residents of Hyderabad’s Madhu Park Ridge building opposed the Telangana Congress government’s plan to build a Gandhi Sarovar, a park with a 100 feet statue honouring the deceased freedom fighter. The Gandhi Sarovar goes hand in hand with Telangana CM Revanth Reddy’s plan of rejuvenating the Musi river. But constructing the Gandhi Sarovar would mean displacing residents of Madhu Park Ridge – a move which has been met with resistance from the residents. TNM’s Anjana Meenakshi tells you what has been happening.