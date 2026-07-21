Can the government force-feed a hunger striker? Here's what the law says | LME Shorts

Can the government force-feed a hunger striker?

After climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was shifted from Jantar Mantar to Safdarjung Hospital following a 21-day fast, a legal battle erupted over his right to refuse treatment.

Many believe the Delhi High Court ordered Wangchuk to be force-fed.

So what did the court actually say? And where does Indian law draw the line between protecting life and respecting bodily autonomy?

In this episode of LME Shorts, we explain the constitutional questions at the heart of Wangchuk's case.