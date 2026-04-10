'BJP’s double engine a joke': Interview with PTR

Ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Palanivel Thiagarajan (PTR), the state Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services, spoke to TNM’s Pooja Prasanna and outlined the DMK government’s performance and its pitch for a second term.

PTR argued that the state is witnessing relatively low anti-incumbency and said governance has focused on improving efficiency, expanding welfare delivery, and building a data-driven administrative system.

On politics, he reflects on how earlier contests between DMK and AIADMK were largely about performance, but said that the current landscape involving the BJP has a broader ideological contest, including questions of identity, federalism, and Union-state relations.