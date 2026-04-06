BJP says Kerala is failing, data says otherwise

BJP leaders have repeatedly claimed that Kerala is a “failing state,” questioning everything from its development model to its healthcare outcomes, and even linking key indicators like infant mortality to migration. But how well do these claims hold up against data?

TNM’s Pooja Prasanna and Haritha John take a closer look at some of the most prominent statements made by BJP leaders, including Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Nitin Nabin, Yogi Adityanath, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Breaking down each claim with data and context, they examine what the numbers actually show on health, development, and public spending in Kerala — and where the political rhetoric falls short.